Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,138,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 168,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AOM opened at $44.22 on Thursday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.