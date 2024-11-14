Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $137,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,756.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $995,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $137,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,756.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,687 shares of company stock valued at $36,029,679 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 9.1 %

VKTX opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

