Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 423,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSPT opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

