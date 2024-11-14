Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 201,809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in UBS Group by 206.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.