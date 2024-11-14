Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,593 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

