Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 303.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $304.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average is $273.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.91 and a 12 month high of $314.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

