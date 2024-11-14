Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $185,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $114.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $117.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

