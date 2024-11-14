Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 107.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 185.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.47 and a one year high of $157.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.