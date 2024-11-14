Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VBK opened at $289.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $294.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

