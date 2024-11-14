Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 15.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.36. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,859.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,859.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.