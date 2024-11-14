Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.2% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $144.05 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

