Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 2.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,038 shares of company stock worth $3,989,693. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.