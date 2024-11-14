Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,022,648,000 after buying an additional 5,607,517 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,813 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,681,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,200,000 after purchasing an additional 427,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,151.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $135.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Get Our Latest Report on YUM

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,319 shares of company stock worth $2,063,221. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.