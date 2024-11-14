Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 148,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

