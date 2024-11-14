Atria Investments Inc Has $3.30 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2 %

CARR stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

