Atria Investments Inc Buys 2,239 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 774.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.