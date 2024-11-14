Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vital Farms by 2,006.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 75.4% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

VITL stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

