SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in SM Energy by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 3,434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. Stephens raised their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.