Atria Investments Inc Cuts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chemed by 10.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Down 0.0 %

Chemed stock opened at $565.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $523.33 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.47.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,117,555.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,894.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,419. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.