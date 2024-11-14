Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,743 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Krystal Biotech worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,976,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 937.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $184.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.73 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

