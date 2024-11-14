Amalgamated Bank Has $1.36 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arcosa by 38.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.4 %

ACA opened at $103.18 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.89 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACA. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

