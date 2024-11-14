Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 261.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $121.37.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

