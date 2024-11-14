Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

