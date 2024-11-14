CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $42.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.41.

CARG opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

