The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.0 %

TTD opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.61, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $132.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $9,314,959.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $846,615. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,556,291 shares of company stock worth $169,960,852. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

