TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.79 and traded as high as C$44.43. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$44.32, with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.78.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

