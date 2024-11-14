Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as high as C$1.77. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 12,580 shares.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$79.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.79.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.96 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0298643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

