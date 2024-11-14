Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 355.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.7 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 163.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at $522,622.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

