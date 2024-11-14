Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Valvoline by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.