Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,556 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $18.32 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

