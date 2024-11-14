Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 299.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the second quarter valued at about $843,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGZ opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

