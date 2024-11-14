Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,772 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUC. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 37.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $11.12 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.