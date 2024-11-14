Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 21,127 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

O opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

