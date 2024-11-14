Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.5 %

EG stock opened at $370.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.70 and its 200 day moving average is $380.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

In other Everest Group news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

