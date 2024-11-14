DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $83.40 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

