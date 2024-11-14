Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 108,842 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,488,000.

Shares of AFB opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

