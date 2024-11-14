Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the period.

NYSE BFZ opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,293 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $358,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,465,040.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

