Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Fluor by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after buying an additional 614,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fluor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,930,000 after buying an additional 323,111 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,559,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,052,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Up 3.9 %

FLR opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,574. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

