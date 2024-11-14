Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 22,242 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 1,206.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,238,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,982,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $313,746.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,853,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,949,916.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 53,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Shares of PEO opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.