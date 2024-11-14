Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 35,864 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,864 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 192,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 91,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CMU opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0145 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

(Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.