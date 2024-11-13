Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 95.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,810,000 after acquiring an additional 86,578 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $2,535,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

NYSE:AFL opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

