Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after purchasing an additional 973,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,767 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $31,712,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 804,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.3 %

SFM opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $657,462.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,669.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,669.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $5,902,586. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

