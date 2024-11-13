Covestor Ltd Has $95,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Assurant by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. Bank of America raised their price objective on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $214.82.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

