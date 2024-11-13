Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,627 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 195.9% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 81.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

