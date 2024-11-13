Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 384.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $338.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.76. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.94 and a 52 week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.