Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $92,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Under Armour by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Under Armour by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UAA opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -318.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

