Sigma Planning Corp Buys 352 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in ONEOK by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 44.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

