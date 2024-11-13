Atria Investments Inc Purchases 402 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 36.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,240,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 45.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,544,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,314,641,000 after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:ATO opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.40 and a 1 year high of $148.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.