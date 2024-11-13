AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

