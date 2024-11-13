Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,282,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 171,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

